Get Involved spotlight: Seedling Foundation

From Seedling Foundation, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Seedling’s mission is to mitigate the impact of parental incarceration on children in Central Texas through school-based mentoring. Seedling has a long history of providing support to Austin area public schools. In 2005, concerned Austin ISD school principals requested help for a growing population in their schools of children who had an incarcerated parent. In response, the Seedling Mentor Program was launched. The vision was to provide support, encouragement, and a nonjudgmental adult role model for children separated from one or both of their parents as a result of a prison or jail sentence. Seedling now makes new matches of students in 4 school districts (Austin ISD, De Valle ISD, Hays CISD, Austin Achieve Public Schools) and has a presence in over 125 schools in Central Texas.

Over its 20-year mentoring history, Seedling has served over 3200 children impacted by parental incarceration utilizing school partnerships and dedicated mentors to visit the child at school. During the 2024-25 school year, Seedling served 506 children and provided $58,000 in scholarships to eighth grade students and seniors. Seedling’s biggest needs today are mentors, donations and awareness.

Each year, Seedling seeks reliable volunteer mentors to be matched with a student in K-8th grade, and visit that student weekly during the mentee's lunchtime. Matches typically spend their time together playing games, drawing, or chatting. No special skills or experience are required. Seedling provides training and ongoing 1:1 support for the entirety of the match. All mentors receive an interview, a background check, and one required mandatory training on a weekday evening or Saturday. The need for mentors is immediate with over 50 children on the waiting list and the deadline to make new matches in February. To apply to mentor this year, visit seedlingmentors.org to fill out the new mentor application by January 9.

In June 2025, Seedling launched a new program to enhance support for high school, post high school and scholarship students. Seedling currently has students attending the University of Texas, University of North Texas, Texas State, Stephen F. Austin, University of Texas San Antonio, Austin Community College, and serving in branches of the US Military.

To connect with Seedling, look for the handle @seedlingmentors on their Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.



