Get Involved spotlight: Impact Apparel ATX

From Impact Apparel ATX, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

Impact Apparel is Austin's newest resale boutique where fashion meets purpose.

Located in South Austin, our curated selection of high-quality, pre-loved clothing and accessories offer a stylish and earth-friendly alternative to fast fashion. Every purchase at Impact Apparel directly supports Dress for Success Austin (DFSA), empowering women to achieve economic independence. By shopping with us, you're not only refreshing your wardrobe—you’re helping Central Texas women in their career journey. Plus, bring a friend for 20% off both purchases or book a private shopping party with us!

DFSA Inventory Specialist Heather Kafka says, "It's wonderful to be around a group of women who are all working towards one goal and that is to uplift other women. When you are in the volunteer experience within the boutique, it's really inspiring to see a client come in one state of mind and then a volunteer walks them through a one hour styling appointment and by the end of it, the two are really uplifted. Everyone feels really good to do that."

We believe in the power of community, sustainability, and style with a mission. Our boutique is thoughtfully designed to offer a unique shopping experience that reflects Austin’s creative spirit, while making a meaningful impact on the lives of women in our city. We offer quality pieces at affordable prices including vintage and specialty items plus a Texas Longhorn rack for game days.

DFSA board member and Impact Apparel volunteer Summer McAfee shares, "From the moment you walk into Impact Apparel, it's just a joyful experience from finding a new pair of shorts that are priced at $10 to some cute earrings that are priced at $5, there are so many cute things no matter what size you are."

Impact Apparel is 100% volunteer run and we can't do it without our incredible team of dedicated supporters. Interested in volunteering at Impact Apparel? Attend one of our upcoming Impact Apparel onboarding dates!

Impact Apparel Grand Opening

We invite you to celebrate the Grand Opening of Impact Apparel on Thursday, October 16 from 6pm to 8pm. Discover our curated collection and shop with confidence knowing that every purchase supports a woman through her career journey. It’s more than a grand opening; it’s a celebration of community empowerment. We're kicking things off with a fantastic party featuring delicious bites from Home Slice Pizza, sips of refreshing Bogle Family Wines and a special appearance by City Council Member José Velasquez. We'd love a headcount! RSVP here. Book your Grand Opening shopping window here.

Learn More

Impact Apparel is located at 3000 S. IH-35 Frontage Rd., Ste. 175, Austin TX 78704. It is easily accessible on the first floor of the Foundation Communities building with plenty of free parking. For our latest store updates and hours: Visit our website, follow us on Instagram @impactapparelatx or join our mailing list.



