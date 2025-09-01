Get Involved spotlight: Red Oak Hope

From Red Oak Hope, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

About Us

Red Oak Hope is a Central Texas nonprofit dedicated to bringing freedom, hope, and restoration to individuals who have been sexually exploited and trafficked. The impact of trafficking is complex and long-lasting. Survivors often face significant barriers to exiting exploitation, healing, and rebuilding their lives, and without supportive services, there is a high risk of re-exploitation. Red Oak Hope responds with holistic, individualized, and trauma-informed care that seeks to build communities of belonging so that each person can heal.

Our programs are designed to meet survivors where they are and walk alongside them on their journey to healing and stability, recognizing that each individual requires flexible, long-term support. We provide comprehensive services including crisis intervention, case management, mental health care and counseling, medical care, connections to addiction recovery resources, skills development, and transitional housing. Our goal is for each client to improve their well-being, safety, self-sufficiency, and connection to supportive resources, discovering resilience, experiencing independence, and remaining free from re-victimization.

But we cannot do this work alone! Community support is critical to ensuring survivors have access to safety, stability, and the resources they need to thrive. Your involvement directly helps survivors of trafficking in Central Texas rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

Ways to Get Involved:

Volunteer to support our work all year.

Attend a fundraising event (volunteers needed here too!)

Support our mission online or via check sent to:

4301 W. William Cannon SteB.150 #185, Austin, TX 78749

*Payable to Red Oak Hope

Still have questions? Check out our website at www.redoakhope.org

