Get Involved spotlight: Austin Pets Alive! Thrift

From Austin Pets Alive! thrift, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

About Austin Pets Alive! Thrift

Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is a nonprofit organization with a bold mission: to help animals most at risk of euthanasia in Central Texas. Since 2008, APA! has saved more than 130,000 lives through innovative programs like the Parvo Puppy ICU, neonatal kitten nursery, ringworm treatment ward, and long-stay dog behavior rehabilitation.

APA! operates multiple thrift stores across Central Texas, all of which directly support its lifesaving efforts. Unlike for-profit thrift stores, APA! Thrift is mission-driven—every purchase helps fund shelter operations, medical care, and foster support for animals in need.

APA! Thrift stores serve as vibrant community hubs, offering gently used and new items—from clothing and furniture to art, books, and home goods—at affordable prices. These stores not only help fund the rescue of pets from local shelters, but also provide Austinites with a meaningful way to shop with purpose.

Support APA! Thrift by Volunteering

When you volunteer at APA! Thrift, you become part of a lifesaving mission. All proceeds from purchases help fund veterinary treatment, shelter care, and adoption services for at-risk dogs and cats in our community. You can help sort donations, price items, help with store operations, and more.

With five locations and thousands of unique items stocked weekly, APA! Thrift offers a boutique-style shopping experience with a powerful impact.

Store Locations & Hours

• Oltorf: 1409 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704

• Burnet: 5801 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756

• 51st: 5102 Clarkson Ave, Austin, TX 78751

• Round Rock: 913 N IH-35, Round Rock, TX 78664

• Pflugerville: 15803 Windermere Dr, Ste 603, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Hours of Operation:

Sun–Thu: 12 PM – 6 PM

Fri–Sat: 10 AM – 6 PM

Join the Lifesaving Mission

Your support doesn’t stop at shopping—APA! also invites the public to donate gently used goods or volunteer time at any APA! Thrift location. From sorting items to helping customers, volunteering at APA! Thrift helps make more space—and more resources—for the animals who need it most.

For updates on APA!’s Thrift’s upcoming events and ways to get involved, visit www.austinpetsalive.org and follow along on social media.

Web: https://www.austinpetsalive.org/shop/thrift

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AustinPetsAliveThrift/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austinpetsalivethrift/?hl=en

Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/str/austinpetsalivethrift