© 2026 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Homeownership with Chuck Bishop

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 8, 2026 at 1:23 PM CST
Chuck Bishop is the Senior Vice President and Head of Diverse Segments at Wells Fargo Home Lending.
Chuck Bishop is the Senior Vice President and Head of Diverse Segments at Wells Fargo Home Lending.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Chuck Bishop, senior vice president , Head of Diverse Segments, Wells Fargo Home Lending.

As a child growing up in Washington, DC., he watched his mother live in the same apartment for 42 years and paid a total of $907,000 in rent, Bishop’s, the path to homeownership is personal, because he didn’t live in a house until he became an adult and bought his own.

At Wells Fargo, his job to expand homeownership opportunities for the underserved communities, which includes people of color and individuals with low to moderate incomes.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.
Art Beat
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content