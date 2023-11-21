© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Black America: The Good Soil Movement with Michael Phillips

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST
In Black America

A headshot of Michael Phillips facing the camera. He is in a black suit, white undershirt, and black tie.
Courtesy of T.D. Jakes Enterprises
Michael Phillips, chief operating officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michael Phillips, chief operating officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises.

T.D. Jakes Enterprises began after its namesake and CEO, Bishop T.D. Jakes, wanted to extend his teachings into content creation. The holding company focuses on uplifting community members of color, particularly Black community members, who are involved in television and film, books, mentorship, real estate and more. This year, T.D. Jakes Enterprises is focusing on businesses of color with its Good Soil project. Good Soil is an initiative that began in 2023 with a focus on increasing generational wealth and employment for African American entrepreneurs by providing opportunities for networking and financial support.

Phillips talks about the Good Soil Movement, cultivating the next generation of business leaders, being a supportive ecosystem that will drive financial inclusion and achieve generational wealth, and providing access to capital.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content