In Black America: The Good Soil Movement with Michael Phillips

Courtesy of T.D. Jakes Enterprises Michael Phillips, chief operating officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michael Phillips, chief operating officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises.

T.D. Jakes Enterprises began after its namesake and CEO, Bishop T.D. Jakes, wanted to extend his teachings into content creation. The holding company focuses on uplifting community members of color, particularly Black community members, who are involved in television and film, books, mentorship, real estate and more. This year, T.D. Jakes Enterprises is focusing on businesses of color with its Good Soil project. Good Soil is an initiative that began in 2023 with a focus on increasing generational wealth and employment for African American entrepreneurs by providing opportunities for networking and financial support.

Phillips talks about the Good Soil Movement, cultivating the next generation of business leaders, being a supportive ecosystem that will drive financial inclusion and achieve generational wealth, and providing access to capital.