Remembering the three people killed during the Target shooting in North Austin

Three people were killed Monday during an attack in a Target store parking lot in North Austin. Police have characterized the actions of the alleged gunman as random.

Those killed include Adam Chow, Chow's granddaughter Astrid Fung, and Rosa Martinez Machuca, according to the Austin Police Department.

The man accused of killing them is being charged with three counts of murder and is being held in the Travis County Jail on a combined $2.5 million bond. The man may face additional charges, according to APD.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Rosa Martinez Machuca

Rosa Martinez Machuca, a 24-year-old Target employee, was collecting shopping carts Monday afternoon when the attack in the Target parking lot began. Martinez Machuca was shot and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Martinez Machuca's fiancée, Kim Dang, said the two had been in a relationship for 11 years and had known each other since middle school.

“ She was my sunshine,” Dang said. “She always lights up a room, everywhere she goes. She was the love of my life for a reason.”

Dang described Martinez as a “creative individual" who enjoyed reading and anime. Dang said Martinez came out as a transgender woman after the two graduated high school.

Courtesy of Kim Dang From left, Rosa Martinez and Kim Dang

“ When she first transitioned, I knew it was a scary place,” Dang said. “I’m really proud of her to come out as who her real self is … and still be the amazing person that I get to call my fiancée and the love of my life.”

Martinez’s family launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs.

A Target spokesperson said the company is grateful for the first responders who arrived quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, the company said it will provide grief counseling to employees.

“Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy,” the company said.

Adam Chow and Astrid Fung

Adam Chow, 65, was in his vehicle with his wife, Doris, and their 4-year-old granddaughter, Astrid Fung, when the family was attacked. Both Chow and Fung died at the scene. Doris had minor injuries.

A GoFundMe for the Chow Fung family is raising money for funeral and memorial expenses.

Friends of the family who put together the fundraiser said Astrid was “deeply loved by her family, teachers, classmates, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her,” and that she “brought joy, laughter, and light to everyone she touched.”

Chow is described as “a loving husband to Doris, beloved father to Monica and Sophia, and a doting grandfather. He dedicated his life to loving God and loving others.”

KUT reporter Katy McAfee contributed to this story.