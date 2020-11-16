-
Ian isn't failing his classes because he's blowing them off; it's because his brain can't handle remote learning very well.
-
Under these guidelines, the public is urged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and businesses are recommended to reduce capacity to 25-50%.
-
A plan proposes the city dole out $500 million over 10 years, as well as establish an African American embassy to serve as a hub for Black entrepreneurs and a health and educational resource center.
-
John Young was shot at a bus stop in September. David Colbert died from complications as a result of COVID-19 in April. Katy Joy Kingdom died of cancer shortly after giving birth. They were all remembered with makeshift memorials at the base of a live oak.
-
Staff created the map in response to a resolution City Council passed two years ago, which asked the city to come up with a program to better connect low-income residents with affordable housing.
-
An annual report of police motor vehicle stops by the Austin Police Department finds Black and Hispanic people were disproportionately affected.
-
A large number of coronavirus cases came up in a short period of time, prompting the school to close, a district official said.
-
Eric Schneider says the current uptick in cases is similar to trends from earlier this year, when active cases reached an all-time high after three back-to-back holidays.
-
TxDOT Plans To Say Goodbye To I-35 Double-Decker In AustinThe Texas Department of Transportation is opening a month-long public comment period on the upcoming I-35 Capital Express Central project. It promises to…
-
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday argues an Austin police officer used excessive force when the officer shot a protester with a "less lethal" round in May,…