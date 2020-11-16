-
From Texas Standard: A robbery turned fatal at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio on Sunday. The shooting has brought up questions about concealed carry…
Syed Farook, 28, an American citizen, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, who were in a relationship, are believed to have been the only attackers at a holiday party for Farook's co-workers.
From Texas Standard: It's been four months since the deadly biker shootout in Waco, Texas. The violence left nine people dead, 20 more wounded, and 177…
A gunman opened fire near Ottawa's National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday. Shots also were fired on Parliament Hill. Two people are dead and police say they are looking for one or more suspect.
The Austin City Council had a long day at the dais yesterday, with a meeting that sputtered along for the better part of 15 hours."Stealth dorms," fee…
Authorities have released a partial list of victims. The dead suspect was identified as Aaron Alexis, a 34-year-old, full-time Navy reservist from New York.
Last month, there were two officer-involved shootings in the Austin area. But the community reacted differently than it had in a not-so-distant past.…
Officials at Marine Base Quantico said an active-duty Marine shot and killed two, before turning the gun on himself.
The stage appears to be set for a renewed debate about gun control. The NRA and other proponents of gun owners' rights have been silent in the aftermath of the Newtown shootings, but many will question the benefits of possible restrictions.
Investigators have a huge amount of evidence to process, State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance says. And, "I'm not going to lie to you," he adds: What's being discovered about the shootings that left 20 children and six adults dead are disturbing.