Austin Police identify Brandon Thompson as Zilker Park shooting suspect

The Austin Police Department identified 30-year-old Brandon Thompson as the suspect who allegedly shot a police officer and another person Wednesday morning near Zilker Park.

Thompson was charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, a first-degree felony, and burglary. He is being held at an area hospital and, under state law, cannot receive bail because he's accused of a capital crime.

The department is expected to provide more information about the incident at a news conference Friday afternoon at 12:30.

Police identified the injured officer as Adam Reinhart, who has been with APD for six years. He has been released from the hospital and will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, a department policy.

APD has not identified the other victim involved in the incident: a woman shot in the head before Reinhart. Police Chief Lisa Davis said "it [was] not looking good for her" at a briefing Wednesday, but the department hasn't provided an update on her status since.

The shooting triggered a shelter-in-place advisory in much of South Austin just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Thompson fled the scene. The lockdown order was prematurely lifted by APD at 6:30 a.m. while he was still at large, officials said.

A screenshot shows the changing shelter-in-place status on Wednesday.

That led to confusion at nearby schools, which were gearing up to start. Communication between APD, the district and parents was muddied. At around 7 a.m., APD told the school district to shut down both Barton Hills and Zilker elementary schools because the armed suspect was in the area, according to communication obtained by KUT News.

In an email to Austin ISD Police Chief Wayne Sneed, Assistant City Attorney Robyn Katz told the district to delay or shut down classes at Zilker and Barton Hills — not continue operations as normal.

"It's my understanding that the Superintendent of AISD authorized business as usual with two officers at both elementary schools," Katz said. "APD's advice and recommendation is to shut both schools down until the areas are secure, at minimum for a delayed opening."

The district ultimately didn't shut down or delay operations at Barton Hills or Zilker, while parents from other schools, like nearby Austin High School, were told they'd operate on a two-hour delay.

KUT News has reached out to AISD multiple times this week to clarify what was conveyed to the district by APD — and what the district conveyed to parents — in the wake of Wednesday's shooting, but has not heard back.

Police said Thompson attempted to break into a house after fleeing Barton Hills. A homeowner shot him twice and police apprehended him.

This is a developing story.