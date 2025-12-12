© 2025 KUT Public Media

Man who stabbed pro-Palestinian demonstrator near UT campus sentenced to one year in jail

KUT 90.5 | By Luz Moreno-Lozano
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:21 PM CST
Three people wearing Palestinian keffiyehs. The man at left is gesticulating as he talks into a microphone. The woman at right holds a tissue to her nose.
Julius Shieh
/
KUT News
Nizar and Odilia Doar, parents of stabbing victim Zacharia Doar, held a rally outside Austin City Hall last February calling for the suspect to charged with hate crime.

Bert James Baker, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday, was convicted of misdemeanor assault in the stabbing of a pro-Palestinian demonstrator last year. Baker has been sentenced to one year in jail, according to court documents. It was not immediately clear if he would be booked into the Travis County Jail.

Witnesses told police last February that Baker screamed racial slurs at a group of friends who were leaving a pro-Palestinian demonstration before he attacked them and stabbed then-23-year-old Zacharia Doar in the chest, breaking his rib.

Austin Police recommended the case be prosecuted as a hate crime to the Travis County District Attorney’s office. But a grand jury did not find the case met the criteria. The jury instead handed down an indictment charging Baker with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 2024 stabbing received national attention, coming after a series of other attacks that seemed to target Palestinian Americans.
Luz Moreno-Lozano
Luz Moreno-Lozano is the Austin City Hall reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at lmorenolozano@kut.org. Follow her on X @LuzMorenoLozano.
