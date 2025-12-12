Man who stabbed pro-Palestinian demonstrator near UT campus sentenced to one year in jail

Bert James Baker, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday, was convicted of misdemeanor assault in the stabbing of a pro-Palestinian demonstrator last year. Baker has been sentenced to one year in jail, according to court documents. It was not immediately clear if he would be booked into the Travis County Jail.

Witnesses told police last February that Baker screamed racial slurs at a group of friends who were leaving a pro-Palestinian demonstration before he attacked them and stabbed then-23-year-old Zacharia Doar in the chest, breaking his rib.

Austin Police recommended the case be prosecuted as a hate crime to the Travis County District Attorney’s office. But a grand jury did not find the case met the criteria. The jury instead handed down an indictment charging Baker with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 2024 stabbing received national attention, coming after a series of other attacks that seemed to target Palestinian Americans.