ATXplained
For this project, we ask you what you want us to investigate and what stories you'd like us to tell.

Tickets are on sale now for the next ATXplained Live in May 2026

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published December 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST
A man stands on stage before an audience opening a showing of ATXplained Live.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
KUT’s Matt Largey opens ATXPlained Live at Bass Concert Hall on Oct. 29.

We’re doing it again. KUT’s next ATXplained Live is on May 21, 2026 at Bass Concert Hall.

It's our 10th show and you should be there!

Tickets are on sale now.

If you’ve never been before, you might be wondering “what is ATXplained Live?” That’s a good question — but it’s hard to answer. It’s never-before-told stories about Austin based on questions from our community.

We choose a handful of questions that we have received for our ATXplained podcast and give them a more theatrical treatment. Some of your favorite KUT journalists tell these live on stage with the help of sound, images, music, props, costumes, comedy, dancing and even T-shirt cannons. You never know what you’re going to get when you walk into one of our shows. Surprise is our goal.

If it’s still not clear, check out this video from our last show.

We would love to see you at the show. Get your tickets at the Texas Performing Arts website.
Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT. That means doing a little bit of everything: editing reporters, producing podcasts, reporting, training, producing live events and always being on the lookout for things that make his ears perk up. Got a tip? Email him at mlargey@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @mattlargey.
