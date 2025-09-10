Austin police officer injured in shooting near Zilker Park. APD is searching for the suspect.

Austin police officers are searching for a suspect in the Zilker Park area after an officer was injured in a shooting. APD is urging people to stay away from the area.

APD said in a post on X at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Azie Morton Road, just south of Barton Springs Road. Another person was also injured, APD said.

Austin Police says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, describing him a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

APD is asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately and stay away.

This is a developing story.