Austin police officer injured in shooting near Zilker Park. APD is searching for the suspect.

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow,
Greta Díaz González Vázquez
Published September 10, 2025 at 6:31 AM CDT
An Austin Police SUV is seen parked in a lot.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
Austin Police says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Austin police officers are searching for a suspect in the Zilker Park area after an officer was injured in a shooting. APD is urging people to stay away from the area.

APD said in a post on X at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Azie Morton Road, just south of Barton Springs Road. Another person was also injured, APD said.

Austin Police says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, describing him a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

APD is asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately and stay away.

This is a developing story.

Crime & Justice
Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News.
Greta Díaz González Vázquez
Greta Díaz González Vázquez is the Morning Edition producer at KUT News.
