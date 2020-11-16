-
Ian isn't failing his classes because he's blowing them off; it's because his brain can't handle remote learning very well.
-
Manor ISD, Hays CISD and Austin ISD all have plans to offer meals to students before the holiday break.
-
A large number of coronavirus cases came up in a short period of time, prompting the school to close, a district official said.
-
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin Independent School District is finishing its first full week with students back in the classroom. Schools were…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Four seats on the nine-member school board of the Austin Independent School District are up for election in November. The…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Teaching middle school orchestra is often about small actions for Madeline Horrell: moving a student’s pinky ever so…
-
AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the…
-
Lee esta historia en español. The top doctor at Austin Public Health, Dr. Mark Escott, supports the Austin Independent School District’s plan to bring…
-
AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Schools in Travis County likely will be polling sites during the presidential election Nov. 3.Local election officials had…