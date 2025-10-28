Austin Public Health says whooping cough likely spreading at Lamar Middle School

Austin Public Health has confirmed five cases of pertussis, better known as whooping cough, at Lamar Middle School this year. Those cases involve unrelated students from various grades and classes.

“It is difficult to confirm, but it is highly likely that pertussis is spreading at this middle school,” said Heather Cooks-Sinclair, epidemiology and disease surveillance manager for Austin Public Health.

Cooks-Sinclar noted that five other schools across various local districts also reported cases of pertussis this school year. She said cases in Travis County are rising — which she said could be due in part to increased local testing.

The illness is highly contagious. Its signature symptom is a persistent cough that lasts more than 10 days and often worsens at night. Patients may hear a distinctive “whoop” sound when coughing or vomit after coughing. They may also experience a runny nose, sneezing and fever. Severe cases are often treated with antibiotics.

Whooping cough can be dangerous to young children and babies, who may struggle to breathe. Around one in three babies who contract whooping cough end up hospitalized, according to APH and other health experts.

“If your physician suspects you or your child has pertussis, please do not attend school until you/your child has been cleared to return by the physician and health department,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Desmar Walkes in a letter to Lamar Middle School parents notifying them of a positive case this fall.

In Texas, students are required to receive the TDAP vaccine — which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis — before enrolling, unless they apply for a conscientious exemption.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, only 74.31% of Austin ISD kindergartners had received their TDAP vaccine as of the 2024-25 school year. The exemption rate for Austin ISD was 2.19% — meaning some unvaccinated students did not have an exemption on file.

Cooks-Sinclair said the confirmed cases at Lamar Middle School underline the need for parents to get their children up to date on vaccines, including TDAP.

“If your child has not been vaccinated, get them vaccinated,” she said. “The effectiveness of the pertussis vaccine wanes over time. If your child is between 9 and 10 years of age or 15 and 16 years of age, they may need a booster.”

Late last year , Texas DSHS reported an increase in pertussis cases — around three times the number of cases in 2024 compared to the previous year. DSHS does not yet have provisional case counts for 2025.

KUT has reached out to Austin ISD and Lamar Middle School for comment.