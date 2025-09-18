Austin ISD says it should not have opened schools after last week's shootings near Zilker Park

Austin ISD has told parents it is "deeply sorry" for confusion and miscommunication after a man who had shot two people was seen outside a Zilker-area school as classes were starting last Wednesday.

The Austin Police Department told the district last week to cancel classes at Barton Hills and Zilker elementary schools because a shooter was on the run from police. The schools were not closed and classes began as the suspect, Brandon Thompson, was armed outside Barton Hills, police said. Students were inside on lockdown at that time.

In an email last week, Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura acknowledged the district's failure to address the safety concerns as students were arriving at campuses near the site of the shooting, which left one woman dead and a police officer injured.

"We recognize that our current protocols were not responsive to these critical transition times when students are arriving at or leaving school," Segura said. "In response, we will be reviewing our protocols to assure we are accounting for situations where there are potential threats in the community while our students are in transition."

The shooter fled the area near Barton Springs and Azie Morton roads, and the Austin Police Department advised residents to shelter in place. That advisory was lifted at 6:30 a.m. while the man was still on the run. Thompson was later charged with attempted murder of a police officer, murder and burglary.

After police lifted that shelter-in-place order, the district decided to keep Barton Hills and Zilker open after police told the district at 7 a.m. to cancel classes.

"APD's advice and recommendation is to shut both schools down until the areas are secure, at minimum for a delayed opening," said Assistant City Attorney Robyn Katz in an email that morning to the Austin ISD Police Department.

Becky Jeanes, president of the Barton Hills Parent Teachers Association, said the district and police communication was inconsistent and led to confusion for parents. She said she wants the district to depend less on the Austin Police Department in its decision-making going forward.

"If you have known communication issues, why are you so dependent on them to mirror their decision, and why aren't you making your decision on your own, especially in the context of a known shooter and manhunt in the area?" she said.

Other schools, including Austin High, told parents they would operate on a two-hour delay, only to roll that back and open normally.

Austin ISD Police Chief Wayne Sneed said the district needs to do a better job

"We don't want to get into focusing so much on the past ... because we understand that the communication piece was a failure," he said. "And we're just working on ... improving our communications."

Jeanes said she and other parents have been in touch with the district, and the district is planning on holding a community meeting next week.

In a statement, an AISD spokesperson said the district is "planning an in-depth debrief on the issue that will result in updated protocols."