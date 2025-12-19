18 Austin-area businesses to help you finish holiday shopping this year

It goes without saying that we're deep into the holiday season. Some of you have all of your shopping done and are on to the wrapping and shipping stage, but if you're like me, you're probably still searching for some gifts. Those could be stocking stuffers or edible gifts for your minimalist friends (or your maximalist friends who don't need more stuff.) Or maybe you're looking for a birthday gift for those New Year's babes.

The countdown is on, but at KUT we're here to help. Below you'll find 18 staff recommendations for small businesses in the Austin area. There's something for everyone this season and beyond.

Asahi Imports

This Japanese grocery store and deli has been around since 1967 and has two locations: one on Burnet Road in Brentwood and another on South Lamar near Broken Spoke. Asahi sells all kinds of snacks, drinks, household goods and cooking ingredients, including a garlic chili oil that I love putting on ramen or rice. The kitchen also offers fresh onigiri, bento and, in my opinion, one of the best soft serve ice creams in Austin. It’s a great place to shop for the foodie in your life. — Chelsey Zhu, digital producer

The Natural Gardener — 8648 Old Bee Caves Road

This southwest Austin nursery is one of my favorite places for a weekend morning visit. Take a stroll through the grounds — make sure to visit the goats and chickens! — and check out what’s growing in the gardens, then grab a red wagon to load up. You’ll have your pick of native plants, trees and seasonal veggies, just to name a few, plus houseplants and succulents (my favorite thing to bring as a white elephant gift). They’ve got an excellent lineup of free classes, too. — Gabrielle Muñoz, digital managing editor

First Light Books — 4300 Speedway Unit 104

When I was getting ready to move back to Austin, I remember thinking how sad I was going to be to leave my bookstores in Washington, D.C. But then I saw that First Light was opening in my old neighborhood — with a coffee shop, no less. Since getting back it's become a place that I often pop in to browse, relocate to for some remote work, and just enjoy a cup of coffee. Right now they have a peppermint mocha that is quite good. They've got wine and beer offerings as well.

You'll find a good mix of books: fiction, nonfiction, coffee table books, cookbooks, and a large dedicated kids area. They also have a section dedicated to zines. If you're not sure what book to get for you or a friend, check out the staff recommendations or just ask whoever is in the store that day. If you're looking to gift an experience, check out their event page to see who they are hosting next. — Wynne Davis, digital editor

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Uncommon Objects, a vintage store in South Austin.

Uncommon Objects — 1602 Fort View Road

Outside of the gift-giving season, Uncommon Objects is one of my favorite places to wander and scour aimlessly. It's a literal treasure trove. My girlfriend and I paid $8 for some Japanese woodblock prints there a few months back. They turned out to be prints from an Edo-era textbook and the artist was born in the early 19th century. Truly, a find you couldn't get anywhere else in Austin.

During the gift-giving season, this place is an outstanding place to find unique baubles and gifts and trinkets for anyone on the cheap — unless your loved one is looking for outstanding taxidermy. Take it from me, someone with 32 aunts, uncles and cousins (on just one side). — Andrew Weber, government accountability reporter

Sound Sight Tarot

I've been seeing Carly Fischer at Sound Sight Tarot since 2018, and I can't recommend her enough to anyone in the Austin area who's interested in exploring tarot. She makes the process approachable to believers and skeptics alike, and she has great insight on the origins and history of tarot. Most recently, Carly did a reading for a group of friends at my bachelorette party, and she told me she saw me having a baby girl. It felt like such a far-off possibility at the time, but I'm due with my baby girl in January! — Syeda Carrillo, senior editor

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Candy fills the aisle inside Big Top Candy on South Congress.

Big Top Candy Shop — 1706 S. Congress Ave.

This amazing old-time candy shop is a great place to find any or all of the candy you need for gifts, or just to eat on your own, over the holidays. They also have a soda fountain with everything from milkshakes to floats and phosphates. — Ben Philpott, managing editor

Hayley's Cakes & Cookies — 1700 S. Lamar Blvd. Suite 316

If you have a cookie lover on your list, make your way to Hayley's Cakes & Cookies. Their decorated cookies are some of the most beautiful, quirky and fun offerings in town. You can special order or buy in store. If your list includes folks not lucky enough to live in Austin, Hayley's will ship anywhere in the U.S. They have two more locations in Austin at 10601 RM 2222 Suite M and 9001 Brodie Ln Suite B-3. — Deborah Cannon, visuals editor

Monkey See Monkey Do — 2810 Menchaca Road

Looking for a stocking stuffer? Looking for a stocking stuffer that you can probably guarantee the recipient has NEVER thought about? Head to Monkey See Monkey Do. You'll find everything from 1980s Star Wars action figures and other TV and movie collectibles to the kind of fridge magnets that will make you chuckle … but you might not want to have them up when your parents come over. — Ben Philpott, managing editor

Editor's note: Make sure to check your map directions for Monkey See Monkey Do. The shop moved from South Congress to its new location on Menchaca Road earlier this year.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News The exterior of the Antonelli’s Cheese Shop location in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Antonelli's Cheese — 4220 Duval St.

Perhaps you’ve had the pleasure of sampling the goods at Austin’s premier cheese shop, Antonelli’s, but did you know they ship? Last year, I sent my brother’s family in Washington, D.C., a gift box from Antonelli’s, and it arrived at their doorstep fresh and delicious. It’s a festive, fancy gift that’s not doomed to become burdensome clutter.

Antonelli’s also offers a “Cheese of the Month Club” membership. For local gifting, you can purchase decked-out charcuterie trays or tickets to cheese-tasting classes at their event space in Hyde Park. — Olivia Aldridge, health care reporter

Mi Ranchito — 817 FM 1626

One of my favorite local restaurants, especially over the holidays, is Mi Ranchito. It's a family-owned Mexican restaurant in South Austin run by Celio and Leticia Najera and their daughter Erika. About a year ago, they moved a few hundred yards from their existing location to a new building at FM 1626 and Twin Creek, fulfilling the family's lifelong dream of owning a space. We eat there throughout the year, but around the holidays, we love to grab one of their seven varieties of tamales to have on Christmas Eve. But they're in high demand, so don't sleep on them! — Nathan Bernier, transportation reporter

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Records sit in End of an Ear, a record shop off Ben White Boulevard in South Austin.

End of an Ear — 4304 Clawson Road

South Austin's End of an Ear Records has an eclectic collection of new and used music on vinyl, CD and even cassette, not to mention DVD and VHS. With a knowledgeable staff, plus new and vintage audio gear, it's no wonder parking spaces are in high demand. — Trey Shaar, All Things Considered producer and editor

Paws on Chicon — 1301 Chicon St. #102

Treating my furry babies to toys and biscuits makes me rather popular when I get home. While the dogs greet me on a regular basis, when I walk in with an air-dried bone or a new chew toy, the tail wags go full 360. The store does offer more than just treats and toys. There's lot of options for kibble, wet food, and other supplies. Paws on Chicon has two other locations at 7601 S. Congress Ave. #370 and 7101 E. William Cannon Drive. — Luz Moreno-Lozano, city hall reporter

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A person walks past Room Service Vintage in the North Loop neighborhood.

Room Service Vintage — 117 N. Loop Blvd. E

This kitsch-filled shop in North Loop has ceramic salt and pepper shakers in every variety of animal, a range of clown figurines and some pretty serious cat art. (Also: Why so many owls?) It's a great place to find affordable and unique items — like an animatronic Creature from the Black Lagoon that I'm pretty sure I need to get my sister. Why not give someone's discarded art project a second life? — Stephanie Federico, arts reporter and editor

take heart — 1211 E. 11th St., Suite 100

When I want a thoughtful gift, I head to this design-forward shop, which features an array of lovingly curated treasures. Think bath salts, tiny candles shaped like berries, gorgeous wooden baby rattles, ceramic dishes and notebooks made in Japan, colorful textiles from West Texas, delicate earrings and books of poetry. — Corrie MacLaggan, executive editor

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Books fill the shelves inside the small space of Reverie Books, a book store in South Austin.

Reverie Books — 5330 Menchaca Road Ste D

If you're looking for a gift for the book lover on your list, this small South Austin shop has a curated collection for all types of readers. A neighborhood book store, Reverie has new and used books that not only include the latest bestsellers but also cater to social justice and community. It's a good stop for everyone on your list. — Deborah Cannon, visuals editor

Succulent Native — 5501 N. Lamar Blvd. a101

This is a plant lover’s paradise and a perfect place for plant novices. Started in 2016 by an Austin native with a love of succulents, its current North Lamar location is cute, colorful and run by knowledgeable staff. The store focuses on indoor plants, and the bird of paradise I got just before the pandemic is currently thriving in my living room. — Kristen Cabrera, managing producer for Austin Signal

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Shirts embroidered by Triple Z Threadz hang in the store on South Congress.

Limbo/Triple Z Threadz — 1708 S. Congress Ave.

Looking for a place to wrap up all your holiday shopping? Limbo and Triple Z Threadz (two stores under one roof) is an Austin original. Here you can find gifts that range from handcrafted original jewelry, embroidered pearl snap shirts (laser cat is a fave!), to unusual home decor and art. You'll find something for everyone on your list under one roof. — Deborah Cannon, visuals editor

Editor's note: Limbo and Triple Z Threadz announced this month that their location on South Congress will close by the end of the year, but until then, there is time to shop. The owners also said they are looking for a new space.

Lark & Owl Booksellers — 205 Sixth St. Suite 101, Georgetown

I absolutely adore my local indie bookstore: Lark & Owl Booksellers in Georgetown. I first learned about them while reporting a story for KUT in 2022.

At the time, the store was hosting an art installation called "The Butterfly Project” that featured hundreds of miniature origami butterflies, each one representing someone who died of COVID in Georgetown. It was created by 10-year-old Ben Looper as a way to help process the loss of his grandfather and uncle to the illness.

I still remember one of the bookstore’s owners, Rachael Jonrowe, talking to me about their decision to host the installation.

“Some people say that, you know, it didn’t happen. Or that it’s all over. When it’s not, you know?" she said. "And I think we should be honest with ourselves and this is a space where we value honesty, so it feels very appropriate to have Donna and Ben’s work here and be facilitating those conversations as best we can."

Lark & Owl’s decision to facilitate and make space for those types of community conversations is why it’s one of my favorite local businesses. I can also always count on some type of event taking place — whether it be a monthly book club, discussion with a local author or crafts workshop. — Kailey Hunt, Williamson County reporter