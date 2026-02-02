Taking the pulse of Austin’s creative scene: Meet Art Beat’s Stephanie Federico

Art Beat is Austin’s source for coverage of local arts and culture in Austin. This new editorial focus will explore how art is made, funded and experienced – and why it matters to our community. From breaking news impacting local creatives to profiles of emerging artists and weekend recommendations, Art Beat is delivering a wide range of reporting across KUT News channels and KUTX.org – all without a paywall.

Leading the effort is longtime journalist Stephanie Federico who, since 2017, has overseen KUT News’ digital properties. After more than two decades in hard news, this new role marks a pivot to Stephanie’s personal interests.

“Studying journalism in college, I imagined one day writing for an arts and culture magazine,” she says. “Then I landed my first full-time newspaper job shortly before 9/11 – and it was all news from there.”

Though she insists she’s “not an artist” her calendar says otherwise. She sings with the community choir Panoramic Voices, recently took a Femme Rock class, attends live shows regularly and even displayed her own paintings at a local art fair. “I’m definitely an enthusiast, always seeking the next exhibit or performance,” she says.

She’s excited to immerse herself more deeply in Austin’s creative landscape and help others do the same. The new reporting beat will focus on the big stories shaping the cultural economy – like funding challenges – while also shining a light on emerging voices, community projects and lesser-known corners of the local scene.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Art Beat editor Stephanie Federico

“We want to lower the bar to entry and make art accessible to everyone,” Stephanie explained. “We won’t just be covering established organizations, but we’ll profile newcomers and less recognized artists. We’ll report on the spectrum of creativity in the city.”

She continues to be inspired by Austin’s creativity and playfulness. “I saw an improv musical at The Hideout (Villain) about the witch from Hansel and Gretel. The cast made up songs on the spot, and it was delightful and weird in the best way.”

While Art Beat won’t publish reviews, it will offer weekend recommendations, artist profiles, explainers and audio features that reflect KUT News’ trusted news reporting, adding texture, access and behind-the-scenes insight into the creative life of Central Texas.

The weekly Arts Eclectic series, produced by Michael Lee, will continue to spotlight Austin’s shows and performances.

Stephanie wants to hear from you, asking, “What stories aren’t being told? Who should we spotlight next? This is about access, equity and reflecting the full scope of Austin’s creativity – and we can’t do that without the community’s voice.”