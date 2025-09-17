© 2025 KUT Public Media

Kay Smith, who was shot during last week's Zilker-area shooting, has died, APD says

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published September 17, 2025 at 9:36 AM CDT
An Austin police officer tapes off a crime scene near Zilker Park after a shooting.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Austin police say 30-year-old Kay Smith has died after being fatally shot last week during an encounter with Austin police.

Austin Police say a 30-year-old woman who was left "brain-dead" last week during an altercation with her boyfriend and a police officer has died.

The Austin Police Department said Wednesday morning that Kay Smith was taken off life support Sunday.

Smith and her boyfriend, Brandon Thompson, encountered APD officer Adam Reinhart last Wednesday morning near Zilker Park. Reinhart encountered a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 700 block of Azie Morton Road. Both Smith and Thompson emerged from a tree line, with Smith ahead of Thompson, and didn't respond to orders to show their hands. Thompson allegedly shot Smith and then shot Reinhart before leading police on an hours-long manhunt in the Barton Hills neighborhood.

Police charged Thompson with attempted capital murder of a police officer and burglary last week, but Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said it's expected he will face more charges for fatally shooting Smith during the altercation.

This is a developing story.
