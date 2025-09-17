Kay Smith, who was shot during last week's Zilker-area shooting, has died, APD says

Austin Police say a 30-year-old woman who was left "brain-dead" last week during an altercation with her boyfriend and a police officer has died.

The Austin Police Department said Wednesday morning that Kay Smith was taken off life support Sunday.

Smith and her boyfriend, Brandon Thompson, encountered APD officer Adam Reinhart last Wednesday morning near Zilker Park. Reinhart encountered a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 700 block of Azie Morton Road. Both Smith and Thompson emerged from a tree line, with Smith ahead of Thompson, and didn't respond to orders to show their hands. Thompson allegedly shot Smith and then shot Reinhart before leading police on an hours-long manhunt in the Barton Hills neighborhood.

Police charged Thompson with attempted capital murder of a police officer and burglary last week, but Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said it's expected he will face more charges for fatally shooting Smith during the altercation.

