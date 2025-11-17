Austin continues to see whooping cough cases amid statewide spike

Austin Public Health has continued to confirm cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, this fall as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports a surge in cases across the state.

DSHS issued a health alert Nov. 3 announcing a significant increase in activity from the highly contagious bacterial disease, which is characterized by cold-like symptoms and a persistent cough. Texas has seen 3,500 cases through October of this year, approximately four times more cases than there were during the same period last year. In 2023, there were just 340 reported cases.

Local health authorities have also seen a rise in cases this year. There have been 134 confirmed cases so far, up from 115 through September.

Last month, APH confirmed to KUT that it was “highly likely” that whooping cough was spreading at Lamar Middle School, which has seen several cases. The health department also confirmed last week that nine other Austin ISD campuses have seen cases so far this school year: Austin Achieve Middle School, Bridge Point Elementary, Austin Achieve Elementary Northeast, Linder Elementary, Akins Early College High, Barton Creek Elementary, Marshall Middle, Langford Elementary and McCallum High.

“We want to emphasize that pertussis is something everyone should be aware of in Austin and Travis County,” said William Malm, a spokesperson for Austin Public Health. “It is important to make sure that your children are up to date with their vaccines to protect them.”

The TDAP vaccine — which protects against pertussis as well as tetanus and diphtheria — is required for Texas schoolchildren. However, vaccination rates have declined for Austin ISD students and students at other districts in the state.

Whooping cough can be particularly dangerous for infants and young children; according to DSHS, around a third of babies under the age of 1 who catch pertussis end up hospitalized. Infants who contract pertussis may not cough but instead gasp, stop breathing or turn blue.

Malm said adults should consult their health care providers about whether it’s appropriate to get a booster shot, particularly if they spend time with people at high risk, including infants, pregnant women and immune-compromised people.

APH recommends seeing a doctor if a child develops a cough after being exposed to a known case of pertussis, or if a cough lasts longer than 10 days.