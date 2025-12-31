© 2026 KUT Public Media

Ascension, Blue Cross reach last-minute deal on in-network care in Texas

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published December 31, 2025 at 1:27 PM CST
Signage on a wall indicating the building is the Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas faced an end-of-year deadline to agree on a contract or risk some patients losing in-network care at Ascension facilities.

Health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and health care provider Ascension Texas have reached an agreement to keep Ascension facilities in-network for BCBSTX customers.

"After months of active negotiations, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas has agreed to terms that protect our members’ access to quality care offered by Ascension at cost-effective prices," a BCBSTX spokesperson said in a Wednesday email announcing the new contract.

Ascension Seton facilities in the Austin area and Ascension Providence facilities in the Waco area will continue to be in-network for BCBSTX customers, the email said. Members can find more details about their plans on the BCBSTX website.

Ascension Texas thanked patients and caregivers in a press release about the deal.

"This agreement is more than just a contract," said Jamie Youssef, CEO of Ascension Texas. "It is a reaffirmation of our Mission to serve all with dignity and compassion. By securing fair and sustainable reimbursement, we are able to continue supporting our caregivers, strengthening our ministries, and providing high-quality, compassionate care across the communities we serve."

The two organizations faced a Jan. 1 deadline to agree on a contract. BCBSTX sent out a notice earlier this month alerting insurance holders that if a deal wasn't reached, Ascension hospitals would no longer be in-network starting with the new year.

Support for KUT's reporting on health news comes from St. David’s Foundation. Sponsors do not influence KUT's editorial decisions.
Tags
Health Health InsuranceKUTAscension TexasBlue Cross Blue Shield
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
See stories by Chelsey Zhu
