-
More than 20 advocacy groups are asking Texas officials to reconsider proposed staffing cuts that could create delays for vulnerable populations seeking…
-
When Dr. Zachary Sussman went to Physicians Premier ER in Austin for a COVID-19 antibody test, he assumed he would get a freebie because he was a doctor…
-
Lee esta historia en español. There has been a huge drop in the number of Texans calling state regulators over surprise medical bills in the past six…
-
Nearly 700,000 Texans have lost health insurance during the pandemic, and the state already had more uninsured people than any other. Many Texans with COVID-19 symptoms hesitate to seek treatment.
-
From Texas Standard:According to recent reports by the Urban Institute and the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 1 million Texans are projected to lose…
-
Unlike the last time there was a nationwide recession, folks who lose their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic – and the health insurance that comes…
-
Telemedicine laws in Texas got revamped this week as the coronavirus spreads through the state.Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he was waiving a slew of…
-
Tiffany Conner, 43, has spent a large chunk of her life without health insurance. There was a brief period, she said, when she made so little money she…
-
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has agreed to repay consumers after state regulators found the health insurance company was mishandling out-of-network…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Texas-led challenge to the Affordable Care Act, the justices said Monday, marking the third major case in which former…