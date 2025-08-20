Additional charges filed in shooting outside Target store in Austin

The man accused of killing three people outside a Target store in North Austin last week, is facing additional charges, according to Travis County Jail records.

Ethan Nieneker had already been charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree felony murder. But Austin Police said last week that additional charges were possible.

Travis County records show he is now facing eight total charges, including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

Police said he “randomly attacked” people in the parking lot of the Target store, killing three, including a four-year-old child. He then fled the scene, committing a series of acts that included breaking into several vehicles, assaulting two drivers and crashing into multiple cars. He also threw a brick into the home of an acquaintance in South Austin.

A review records from Travis and Williamson counties by KUT News revealed he had repeated run-ins with law enforcement over the last decade.

He remains in the Travis County jail on a $3.4 million bond.