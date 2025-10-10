Who makes the giant sandwiches on top of Austin's Thundercloud Subs?

A while back, Ellen Pizarek had a burning question about one of Austin's most well-known businesses — and one of their marketing ploys.

Pizarek wanted to know about the giant fake submarine sandwiches that can be spotted all around town at Thundercloud Subs locations. Each of these sandwiches is about 16 feet long and 4 feet wide. They weigh up to 800 pounds.

“I just want to know where those sandwiches come from,” she said. “Who makes them?”

Anybody who has lived in the city for long enough has surely noticed the sandwiches at some point.

“We got those giant subs probably 25 years ago,” Mike Haggerty, one the owners of Thundercloud, said from the restaurant's headquarters in downtown Austin.

Julia Reihs / KUT News The fake sandwiches are on top of five locations in Austin.

Haggerty said these iconic fake sandwiches tell you what you're looking at.

“You're looking at a submarine sandwich shop," he said. "So great big sub — that says it better than anything.”

Thundercloud has locations all around Central Texas, but only five have these fake sandwiches. The ones seen around town today are the same ones built all those years ago.

When they get weathered and faded, Thundercloud will commission somebody to repair them, and sometimes in this repair process, there will be some surprises.

“When we started rebuilding them, we found multiple giant subs with holes in them that had been made by birds that had nests in them,” Haggerty said. “We never actually saw the birds, but they found it safe to be living in a giant piece of bread.”

Sean Saldana / KUT News Mike Haggerty, one the owners of Thundercloud, said the giant fake subs have been around for about 25 years.

The sandwich repair team

A few weeks after I spoke with Pizarek, one of Thunderclouds' subs was getting repaired.

“We’re about 12 feet up in the air working,” Gabriel Portillo, who goes by the artist name Paste, said from on top of scaffolding. “Right now we’re just painting some ham.”

Patricia Lim / KUT News Gabriel Portillo and Erik Ross pose for a photo in front of a fake Thundercloud sandwich. The men were working to repaint the sub.

Both Paste and another artist, Erik Ross, are longtime creatives who draw inspiration from culture, the world around them, their personal experiences, their hopes, their dreams.

All of which is to say, this was their first time rebuilding giant fake sandwiches.

“We're kind of winging it a little bit,” Paste said.

“Off-the-record winging it,” Ross added. (This is not how off the record works in journalism, but it's totally fine.)

Paste and Ross had spent hours and hours covering the dilapidated sub in chalky white plaster. And now they were putting the final touches on their work.

Seeing them breathe new life into a fake submarine sandwich was surreal. At the same time, though, these guys were just the repairmen.

The sandwich artist

A few weeks later, I drove out to Wimberley to meet up with Dale Whistler, the artistic mastermind behind the subs.

"I know that everybody loves these sculptures,” he said. “They've done just what I wanted to — create an air of levity at least in the Austin area.”

Whistler first moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas in the late 1970s. He started off as an economics major, but it didn't take him long to realize he could never be some suit-wearing businessman.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Dale Whistler, who created the fake subs, started out as an economics major at UT Austin before switching to art.

“I was there in my shorts and Birkenstocks, and I thought, hmmmmm there’s kind of a mismatch here,” he said.

Whistler switched his major to art, graduated and then began doing creative work at an ad agency. It was at this phase in his life when he had his big awakening.

He called up a local sign painter and asked if he was looking for an apprentice. The sign painter was interested and invited Whistler over for a talk.

“When I walked into his studio,” Whistler said, “it smelled like the painting studios at UT.”

He quit the ad agency and started apprenticing. Then he started making commercial art.

“Part of what makes these things possible and part of what makes them effective, is to simplify an image,” he said. “It makes them easier to create, but also easier to digest visually as you're driving by at 40 miles an hour.”

The way to simplify these images is by using Styrofoam. Giant chunks of it.

For the average person, this stuff is just packing material. For Whistler, it’s a canvas.

“You start with a big block of foam,” he said. “Then carve into it with a hot wire. It's just kind of like carving marble, except it's really soft.”

After Whistler has the general shapes for his sculptures, he puts them together, coats them in acrylic plaster to make them hard and then paints the exterior in bright colors.

Over the years, Whistler has used this and similar processes to create commercial and noncommercial art that’s on display all around Austin.

Whistler has used this and similar processes to create commercial and noncommercial art that's on display all around Austin, including the Hyde Park Gym arm, the green mangia monster, the rotating metal bat near Congress Avenue, the fruit that sits atop the downtown Whole Foods parking garage, animals outside West Lynn Veterinary Clinic, the exterior elements of Esther's on Sixth Street, the Ice Cream sculpture atop Amy's on Guadalupe, the Chez Zee sculpture off Balcones Drive, and dozens of other sculptures and murals.

Courtesy of Dale Whistler 10 of 12 — 20251009 dale art 08.jpg The Chez Zee sculpture can be seen off Balcones Drive in North Austin . Courtesy of Dale Whistler 11 of 12 — 20251009 dale art 12.JPG In the '80s, Whistler was commissioned to create a set of food for local company Whole Foods.

Courtesy of Dale Whistler 12 of 12 — 20251009 dale art 13.JPG Whistler is the behind countless pieces of commercial art around Austin. Courtesy of Dale Whistler

He's behind the Hyde Park Gym arm, the green mangia monster, the rotating metal bat near Congress Avenue, the fruit that sits atop the downtown Whole Foods parking garage — along with dozens of other sculptures and murals that Austinites have come to accept as part of the city’s landscape.

Anybody who's been in Austin for long enough has seen and maybe even marveled at Whistler’s work, but his art doesn’t sit in any fancy museums and he has no following of loyal fans.

“I think over my career, I’ve gotten four emails —two of them from children who had a class project," he said. "And maybe maybe one call.”

When he steps outside, Whistler is unrecognized.

“One of my wishes is that in doing public work and then knowing me, people would be inspired to do things themselves,” he said.

Whistler has also achieved every artist’s dream of creating things that will outlive them — and we know that he’s created art that will outlive him because a lot of his giant sculptures are made out of a material that is not at all biodegradable.

“The bad thing about Styrofoam is it doesn't go away,” he said. “The good thing about Styrofoam as an art material is that it's easy to sculpt, lightweight, inexpensive and it doesn't go away.”

Whistler is no longer an Austinite. A few years back, he moved out to Wimberley to live with his partner.

He spends his mornings doing yoga, and his days meditating. During our conversation, I got the sense that he felt some guilt about putting thousands of pounds of nonrecyclable material into the environment.

Nowadays, he creates floating mobiles made entirely out of driftwood, rocks, little pieces of wire and some string.

If anybody out there is in the market for some art that won’t last forever, I know a guy. His name is Dale Whistler, and he’s the man behind Austin’s giant fake subs.