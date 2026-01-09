© 2026 KUT Public Media

Texas Performing Arts' Bob Bursey on taking over right before COVID hit and lifting up local artists

KUT 90.5 | By Jennifer Stayton
Published January 9, 2026 at 11:21 AM CST
TPA Executive and Artistic Director Bob Bursey is standing on the stage of Bass Concert Hall with his back to empty seats.
Robert Silver
/
Texas Performing Arts
Bob Bursey became executive and artistic director of Texas Performing Arts on Jan. 1, 2020 — right before the COVID pandemic hit.

Think back to what you were doing six years ago at this time. And think about what was just about to hit around the world: the COVID 19 pandemic.

Now, imagine starting a new job in a new city as all of that was unfolding.

That was the situation for Bob Bursey, the executive and artistic director of Texas Performing Arts. The organization operates Bass Concert Hall and the McCullough Theatre and programs performances around the city.

He started that job on Jan. 1, 2020. Needless to say, Bursey had to pivot from many of the plans he might have had coming into it.

KUT talked with Bursey just before the December 2025 holidays on the stage of the McCullough Theatre about how COVID impacted TPA back then and how things are looking for it — and the arts — now.
Tags
Art Beat Texas Performing ArtsPerforming ArtsCOVID-19KUT
Jennifer Stayton
Jennifer Stayton is the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" on KUT. Got a tip? Email her at jstayton@kut.org. Follow her on X @jenstayton.
See stories by Jennifer Stayton