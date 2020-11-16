-
As Thanksgiving approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are worried about being able to afford food. Some local organizations are distributing free meals through Thanksgiving Day.
Gov. Greg Abbott Reiterates Texas Will Not Shutdown Again, While Touting Arrival Of New Coronavirus TreatmentAbbott traveled to hard-hit Lubbock to trumpet that bamlanivimab, the antibody therapy made by Eli Lilly & Company, is now being distributed across Texas.
Ian isn't failing his classes because he's blowing them off; it's because his brain can't handle remote learning very well.
Coronavirus Cases In Texas Are Soaring Again. But This Time Gov. Greg Abbott Says No Lockdown Is Coming.The last time case numbers were this high, Abbott closed bars and urged Texans to avoid summer holiday gatherings. This time, he's staying the course, relying on a 2-month-old blueprint to claw back reopenings regionally based on hospitalizations.
Medical advances have reduced the infection fatality rate in the U.S. But experts warn that indoor gatherings, cold temperatures and pandemic fatigue augur dark months ahead.
John Young was shot at a bus stop in September. David Colbert died from complications as a result of COVID-19 in April. Katy Joy Kingdom died of cancer shortly after giving birth. They were all remembered with makeshift memorials at the base of a live oak.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells NPR that strong testing results for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are "a very, very important advance" in trying to stop the coronavirus outbreak.
KUT will run a series of interviews in December with the biggest newsmakers of 2020. We want your help picking the people and topics that defined the year.
The university's COVID Community Court is meant to educate students about health guidelines. But students can face real penalties if they ignore them.
Children make up at least 1 in 11 reported U.S. cases, according to a new report.