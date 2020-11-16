-
Austin Music Venues Won't Get COVID Relief Money Until Next Year. They Say They're Running Out Of Time.As other cities have moved to subsidize ailing music venues during the pandemic, the businesses that give Austin its moniker of "Live Music Capital of the World" are wondering when they'll see relief.
"The Morgue Attendant will be provided maximum PPE, will be tasked with physically moving bodies, and will require the ability to lift between 100-400 lbs. with assistance," the job listing states.
Gov. Greg Abbott Reiterates Texas Will Not Shutdown Again, While Touting Arrival Of New Coronavirus TreatmentAbbott traveled to hard-hit Lubbock to trumpet that bamlanivimab, the antibody therapy made by Eli Lilly & Company, is now being distributed across Texas.
Ian isn't failing his classes because he's blowing them off; it's because his brain can't handle remote learning very well.
Bamlanivimab is shown to help 1 in 3 people who receive it, but data show its effects may not be much different than a placebo.
Under these guidelines, the public is urged to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and businesses are recommended to reduce capacity to 25-50%.
If Congress doesn't compromise and pass another relief bill, a new study finds a staggering number of Americans will lose a critical financial lifeline as the pandemic worsens.
Nurses are taking to social media, describing grim hospital scenes and imploring Americans to stay safe as hospitals reach capacity limits. "We're seeing the worst of the worst," says one nurse.
Coronavirus Cases In Texas Are Soaring Again. But This Time Gov. Greg Abbott Says No Lockdown Is Coming.The last time case numbers were this high, Abbott closed bars and urged Texans to avoid summer holiday gatherings. This time, he's staying the course, relying on a 2-month-old blueprint to claw back reopenings regionally based on hospitalizations.
Medical advances have reduced the infection fatality rate in the U.S. But experts warn that indoor gatherings, cold temperatures and pandemic fatigue augur dark months ahead.
Health experts worry that an influx in traveling and mingling over Thanksgiving and into the December holidays could exacerbate an already dangerous situation as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising across Texas.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tells NPR that strong testing results for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are "a very, very important advance" in trying to stop the coronavirus outbreak.