© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Becky Fogel

Becky Fogel is the editor and producer of statewide newscasts for the Texas Newsroom. She previously worked for the shows "Texas Standard" and "Science Friday." She got her start in radio at KWBU-FM in Waco.

Load More