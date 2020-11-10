-
A number of COVID-19 vaccine trials are underway in the United States, including here in Austin. The findings on whether a potential vaccine is safe and…
It turns out our relationship to the present has more to do with how we imagine the future than we might think. In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head,…
In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about The Imposter Syndrome. What is the real problem when you feel…
Random unbidden thoughts can be unsettling, especially when they are persistent, perhaps frightening and seemingly out of the blue. In this edition of Two…
Many factors play into how we make sense of the world and our place in it. In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk…
It turns out that our motivational system has a lot to do with how we present ourselves. In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr.…
Turns out it is hard to change your mind, not to mention biologically expensive. But as Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about in this edition of Two…
We give for many reasons, and most of the time it feels pretty good. But when you're on the receiving end of generosity, feelings can be mixed.In this…
You win some, you lose some, right? It turns out that when it comes to the psychology of winning and losing, there is a lot more at play.In part two of…
Awards are a double-edged sword. Whenever someone wins, someone else is left out. It turns out that there is a lot more than merit wrapped up in winning…
Many people chase after goals that seem to them important and promising—getting into the right college, getting the dream job, moving to a big house. But…
As an astronomer, the question I hear the most is why isn’t Pluto a planet anymore? More than 10 years ago, astronomers famously voted to change Pluto’s…