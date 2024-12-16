Texas State's class of 2020 finally walks the stage and plunges into the San Marcos River

“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” said former Texas State University student Emma Bussone-Peterson. “It’s been a real missing piece and regret that I didn’t get this.”

Bussone-Peterson, along with nearly 300 former students from the class of 2020, walked the stage with graduates from the class of 2024 on Friday and Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted commencements all across the country in 2020. Many were canceled and others were held virtually or socially distanced.

Patricia Lim / KUT News A person wears a College of Education, class of 2020 graduation stole during graduation at Texas State. Class of 2020 graduates were able to attend graduation ceremonies with the class of 2024 due to the cancelation of graduation in 2020 because of the pandemic.

With a degree in anthropology from TXST’s College of Liberal Arts, Bussone-Peterson began working for an aerospace company in Waco. In October, she heard her alma mater was finally giving her the chance to walk across the stage — just four years after she completed her degree. She would have to sign up to participate.

“I thought it was a joke,” Bussone-Peterson said. Then, she gave it some thought and decided she needed the sense of closure. “I think in 2020 we were all lost a bit… this is really a full circle moment, very pivotal.”

Patricia Lim / KUT News Texas State graduates, family and friends gather at Sewell Park after graduating. Class of 2020 graduates were able to participate in the ceremony along with the class of 2024. Graduating students traditionally jump on the river after graduating to celebrate their accomplishments.

Many first-generation graduates said this was a big moment for them and their families.

“For my parents, being the first to graduate with a bachelor’s degree, and having a Hispanic background… it means a lot,” Alexis Wysocki said.

Her younger sister, fiancé and mom came along to watch her graduation and, of course, cheered her on as she jumped into the San Marcos River in her cap and gown — a beloved TXST tradition. Several graduates said the river was barricaded in 2020 and students weren’t allowed to jump in.

Despite the rain and chilly weather, and forgetting to wear waterproof mascara and eyeliner, Wysocki took the plunge on Friday.

“I probably wouldn’t do it myself,” said Laura Garcia, Wysocki’s mom. “I’m very proud of her… she’s the first in the family and it’s just a stepping stone. There’s so much that [she’s going to be able to accomplish after this… it’s just the first step.”

Later, Wysocki said, they would grab some pizza at Gumby’s to celebrate.