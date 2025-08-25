KUT News & KUTX 98.9 student open house, Sept. 3

Hey Moody students! Ever wonder what’s happening behind the glass wall at KUT and KUTX? Here’s your chance to find out.

Step inside for a behind-the-scenes look at one of Central Texas’ largest media organizations. Meet the journalists, producers and hosts who bring you trusted news and unforgettable music, and find out how you can get involved through internships work-study and volunteering.

📅 Wednesday, Sept. 3

⏰ Drop in anytime 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

📍 First floor, Dealey Center for New Media (across from the elevators)

While you’re here, enjoy free snacks, enter to win prizes (including concert tickets), take a quick tour, and soak up the good vibes.

Come connect with the people, stories and sounds that shape Austin and Central Texas. It's free!