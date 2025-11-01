Get Involved spotlight: We Are Blood

From We Are Blood, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

Next year, We Are Blood will celebrate 75 years of serving the Central Texas region. We Are Blood (WRB) is the only nonprofit blood center and the exclusive provider of our community’s blood supply to more than 50 hospitals, medical centers, and EMS providers in the area.

Over the past few years, WRB has seen an extraordinary increase in patient transfusion needs due to the ever-increasing population, added medical services, and new hospitals being built. Each day, the blood bank requires at least 200 donors to meet the regional need. And, with each donation potentially saving up to three lives, every drop counts.

The blood bank is always looking for new partners to host mobile blood drives, volunteers to serve in a variety of capacities, and, of course, blood and platelet donors to help achieve its mission - to provide and protect the community blood supply, to inspire Central Texans to save lives locally, and to always treat everyone they serve like family.

In November, community members can lend a helping arm by participating in an upcoming signature blood drive event like the Austin FC drive at Q2 Stadium on Tuesday, November 11. Or they can focus on giving back while working on gifting at a local mall drive - Barton Creek Square, Lakeline Mall, and the Arboretum - between November 23 and 30. Register for an appointment at weareblood.org/donor. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Can’t donate but want to help your neighbors in need? Volunteer with WRB. With more than 300 volunteers serving roughly 1000 hours per month, volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring blood transfusions are possible. Volunteer roles include transportation specialist - picking up blood from drives and donor centers and ensure safe transport back to our lab for testing, canteen host - serving donors smiles and refreshments and ensuring there are no adverse donor reactions, office support - helping all of our departments behind the scenes, and community outreach volunteers - spreading the word about WRB at community events and health fairs.

For more information on volunteering or to book an appointment at one of four donor center locations or at a mobile drive, visit weareblood.org.



