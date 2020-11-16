-
Being an emergency room doctor has been a marathon during the pandemic. With a surge in COVID cases expected during the holidays, Dr. Nicholas Steinour says medical staff are prepared – but concerned.
More than 20 advocacy groups are asking Texas officials to reconsider proposed staffing cuts that could create delays for vulnerable populations seeking…
Lee esta historia en español. Almost a million low-income Texans would likely enroll in Medicaid if the state were to expand the program under the…
Travis County Approves Central Health's Increased Budget As COVID-19 Exacerbates Demand For ServicesLee esta historia en español. Travis County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve Central Health’s next budget, which includes a $20 million increase in…
Central Health announced it was buying land for a new health and wellness center in Southeast Travis County at the end of August, marking another step in…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Rebecca S. Etz, an associate professor of family medicine and…
From Texas Standard:An increase in the number of Houston-area residents dying at home suggests more people may be affected by the coronavirus than…
From Texas Standard:Before the coronavirus outbreak began, health care workers used N-95 masks and gloves once, then disposing of them to prevent…
Physician practices in Texas are facing serious financial pressures as fewer patients come in to seek care during the coronavirus pandemic.According to a…
From Texas Standard:For new parent Tracy Franklin Squires, her first take on motherhood echoed that of most moms, during this time of isolation because of…