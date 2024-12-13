© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas sues New York abortion provider in the first test of conflicting state laws

KUT 90.5 | By Olivia Aldridge
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:52 PM CST
Photo of a grey-haired man who stands behind a podium at a press conference
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon
/
KUT News
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against a New York doctor who allegedly prescribed abortion-inducing medication to a Texas woman via telemedicine.

The state of Texas is suing a doctor in New York for prescribing abortion medication to a Texas woman via telemedicine, accusing her of violating Texas’ abortion laws.

The lawsuit is the first to push for a test of the conflicts between various states’ laws.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the suit against Dr. Margaret Carpenter for allegedly providing abortion-inducing drugs to a Collin County woman.

According to the suit, the woman, a 20-year-old, used the medications mifepristone and misoprostol to attempt to end her pregnancy. The biological father learned of her pregnancy when she experienced bleeding after taking the medication and he took her to a hospital.

Texas has a near-total abortion ban, and it is illegal to ship abortion medication by mail in the state. But New York is among the states that have passed “shield laws” aimed at protecting providers who prescribe abortion pills to patients in other states where abortion may not be legal.

Carpenter is a co-founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, a group that supports efforts to prescribe abortion medication from states with shield laws in place. She also works for Aid Access and Hey Jane, two other telemedicine services that specialize in abortion care.

Paxton said Carpenter is not licensed to practice medicine in Texas and is asking a Collin County district court to order a temporary halt to Dr. Carpenter's ability to prescribe abortion medication to Texas patients until a trial can be held — and eventually a permanent injunction following a trial. He is also asking for Carpenter to be fined $100,000 for “any and every” violation of Texas law.
Tags
Health AbortionKen PaxtonKUTHealth CareWomen's Health
Olivia Aldridge
Olivia Aldridge is KUT's health care reporter. Got a tip? Email her at oaldridge@kut.org. Follow her on X @ojaldridge.
See stories by Olivia Aldridge
Related Content