"The Morgue Attendant will be provided maximum PPE, will be tasked with physically moving bodies, and will require the ability to lift between 100-400 lbs. with assistance," the job listing states.
The bureau is probing allegations that Paxton broke the law by using the attorney general's office to serve the interests of a political donor, two unnamed sources told The Associated Press.
A new deposition sheds light on the still-murky relationship between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and real estate investor Nate Paul, a friend and…
Texas Appeals Travis County Judge's Ruling That Would Let Multiple Mail Ballot Drop-Off Sites ReopenA Travis County judge on Thursday ruled that Texas counties can have multiple drop-off locations for hand delivery of absentee ballots, overriding Gov.…
Attorney General Ken Paxton Says He Won't Resign After Accusations Of Criminal Activity By Top AidesTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was accused by seven of his most senior aides of bribery and abuse of office last week, will not resign his post as…
Senior officials in the Texas Attorney General's Office have asked federal law enforcement to "investigate allegations of improper influence, abuse of…
From Texas Standard:Members of the Texas Association of School Administrators are worried that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's recent opinion about…
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has challenged Round Rock City Council’s decision to move its May 2020 elections to May 2021.The council had originally…
Three of Texas' top Republican leaders are vigorously fighting efforts to expand mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing it will lead to…
Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on the state's vote-by-mail laws, bypassing a state appeals court.The Texas…