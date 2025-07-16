Judge orders Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's divorce records sealed from public

The judge currently handling Attorney General Ken Paxton’s divorce case has decided to shield the records in the case from public disclosure.

Judge Ray Wheless, a Republican serving as the regional administrative judge for North Texas, ordered the case records be sealed Friday. He was brought on to the case after the judge originally assigned to the case, Jill Renfro Willis, recused herself. While Willis did not give a reason for her recusal, she and her husband, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, have longtime ties to the Paxtons.

Sealing the court records means the public will not have access to further filings in the case, which has garnered significant public interest given the Paxtons’ political prominence and past links between the attorney general’s infidelity and allegations of corruption.

Before the records were sealed on July 11, The Texas Newsroom obtained the divorce petition, Ken Paxton’s response, Wilis’ motion to recuse and Angela Paxton’s motion to seal.

Paxton is challenging U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary. Angela Paxton, his wife, is a state senator representing Collin County.

Ken Paxton was impeached in 2023. Among the charges were accusations he swapped political favors with a campaign donor in exchange for a job for the woman with whom Paxton was having an alleged affair. The donor also allegedly bribed Paxton by remodeling a kitchen at the couple’s Austin home.

Paxton ultimately beat the charges and was reinstated to office.

Angela Paxton, who supported her husband through the impeachment trial, filed for divorce last week, citing adultery. In a statement on the social media site X, she wrote that she was seeking divorce on “biblical grounds” and had unsuccessfully attempted reconciliation with her husband.

"But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” Angela Paxton wrote. She did not elaborate on the “recent discoveries.”

The same day she filed for divorce, Angela Paxton’s lawyer filed a motion to seal the records from public disclosure.

“The sealing of the records in this action will not have an adverse affect on the public health or safety, and the records do not involve matters that should be available to the general public,” Charla H. Bradshaw wrote in the motion.

Wheless, brought on in Willis’ absence, granted the motion the next day. Wheless and his wife, who is a district court judge in Collin County, have donated to the Paxtons’ campaigns, with the last being a $1,000 contribution going from Cynthia Wheless to Angela Paxton in 2018. Together they’ve contributed $1,825 since 2014.

Laura Roach, one of Ken Paxton’s lawyers, said Wheless will not remain on the case. As the regional administrative judge for the area, he can transfer the case back to a different judge. In an email, she told The Texas Newsroom, “To my knowledge, at this time, he will not make any other decisions.”

A court clerk would not provide a copy of the order to seal to The Texas Newsroom.

“All documents in this case are now sealed and we will not be able to release the Order,” Monica Jensen said in a statement.

Angela Paxton asked for a “disproportionate share” of the couple’s assets in her divorce filing. At least temporarily, she wants sole use of their McKinney home as well exclusive access to her business account. She also wants Ken Paxton to admit fault in the breakup of the marriage.

Ken Paxton has not publicly addressed the infidelity allegations and attributed the divorce to the work of political enemies.

"After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives," he posted on X the same day his wife filed for divorce.

In court, Ken Paxton’s attorney filed a brief general denial of his wife’s petition. He may file a more detailed petition later.

KERA reporter Toluwani Osibamowo contributed to this report.