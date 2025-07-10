State Sen. Angela Paxton files for divorce from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

State Sen. Angela Paxton has filed for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On the social media site X, Angela Paxton posted she was seeking divorce "on biblical grounds."

"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation," she wrote. "But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage. I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose."

Ken Paxton posted on X shortly after his wife.

"After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives," he wrote. "I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time."

Angela Paxton, a Republican who represents the McKinney area, filed a petition for divorce in Collin County on Thursday, according to court records. In her divorce petition, she accuses her husband of adultery and noted the couple ceased living together "as spouses" in June 2024.

"The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation," the petition reads.

Ken Paxton, also a Republican, is running for U.S. Senate against John Cornyn. The attorney general has long been dogged with allegations of infidelity, including during impeachment proceedings in 2023 that ended in his acquittal. He was accused of securing a job for the woman with whom he was having an alleged affair.

During his time in statewide office, Paxton has also repeatedly been accused of corruption — but has never been convicted of a crime. Last year, he cut a deal with prosecutors to avoid going to trial over felony securities fraud charges. He agreed to do community service and pay restitution and the case was closed this year.

Ken Paxton was elected attorney general in 2015, after spending a decade in the state Legislature. Angela Paxton took office in 2019. She represents a large swath of North Texas, including Collin, Hunt and Rains counties.

Before she was elected to the state Senate, Paxton often accompanied her husband on the campaign trail. She was known for her musical ability, singing a song she wrote with the lyrics, "I'm a pistol packin' mama and my husband sues Obama."

Ken Paxton has been a stalwart conservative leader in the state for years. He has been a vocal opponent of abortion access and LGBTQ rights and has pushed for his office to have more control over prosecuting election-related crimes.

Angela Paxton, a former school counselor, has prioritized education issues during her time in the senate.

The Paxtons have been married since 1986 and have four adult children and five grandchildren.

Cornyn, the senior senator from Texas, has long been critical of Paxton's alleged malfeasance as an elected official. The attorney general's marital problems could benefit Cornyn during the upcoming campaign.

Cornyn's campaign spokesman declined to comment on the divorce filing.

KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo contributed to this story.