From free live music shows to a play about a medical quack: 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Whether your New Year's resolution is to get more crafty, get out of the house or get off social media, Austin's art scene can help you out. The city is full of creative opportunities.

Check out these events and exhibits to help you stick to your goals.

Free Week, Red River Cultural District

Friday and Saturday, various times and locations

Free Week was started over 10 years ago to keep the Austin music scene alive during a normally slow period. Dozens of free shows are taking place at venues across the city throughout the weekend.

Art Beat's picks: For Friday, Jet Cemetery at Elysium, Grocery Bag at Swan Dive and KUTX's whole lineup at Stubb's. On Saturday, head to Mohawk for the Good Looks show.

Free Week at the Jones Center

Thursday–Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

700 Congress Ave.

The Contemporary Austin is waiving fees through Sunday for access to the Jones Center downtown. It’s your final chance to catch the Teddy Sandoval exhibit before it closes Monday. Reservations are recommended.

Patricia Lim / KUT News A record player created by Steve Parker at the Funeral for a Tree exhibit at Ivester Contemporary.

Funeral for a Tree, Ivester Contemporary

Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

916 Springdale Road (Canopy)

Steve Parker cut the trunk of a dead tree into "cookies" to create playable records encoded with bird songs. The installation features a wooden turntable inspired by an old Victrola and a contraption that incorporates medical breathing bags and reeds from a Chinese wind instrument called a sheng. On view through Saturday.

Intro to Mural Painting Workshop, Raasin in the Sun

Cost: $17.85

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lot on 12th, 1522 E. 12th Street

Learn about and experiment with spray paint techniques at a hands-on workshop for beginners and people who want to up their game. Taught by Austin-based artist Sam Soper, a muralist who specializes in pop-surrealist portraiture.

Different Stages Theatre

Man of the People, Trinity Street Playhouse

Cost: $17, 27, $37 – pick your price

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.

Trinity Street Playhouse, 901 Trinity St.

The play chronicles the true story of John R. Brinkley, a medical quack in the 1920s who claimed to be able to cure impotence with goat gland transplants. Runs through Jan. 24.

Or — you could stay home and work on your video for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. The contest opens Tuesday, and artists have until Feb. 9 at 11:50 p.m. ET. to enter.