Texas Politics

From Texas Standard:Every summer since 1940, hundreds of incoming high school seniors gather in Austin for Boys State, where they create their own state…
From Texas Standard:Before Texas women could vote, Texas men elected a female mayor.Ophelia “Birdie” Harwood was elected mayor of Marble Falls in 1917,…
Susan Morrison was two years old when her dad left.Her mother, Eleanor, was left to care for Susan and her two siblings. The experience led Susan on a…
From Texas Standard: As Election Day gets closer, the airwaves are getting more crowded with political ads. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and his challenger,…
From Texas Standard:Labor Day once marked the traditional start of election season. That's hard to believe now with 24-hour news cycles, and more and more…
The U.S. Supreme Court announced today it won’t be hearing a challenge to the state’s political maps from the Texas Democratic Party. In a lawsuit,…
The field for the 2018 party primaries in Texas is taking shape. The deadline for candidates to file is coming up, and political strategists have been…
Most Texas voters don’t want to remove Confederate memorials or put them in museums, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.Many…
Groups suing Texas over its political maps are asking a federal court to block the state's current congressional boundaries ahead of the November 2018…
State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, is resigning in January, she said in a statement Monday. The 11-term state representative said her resignation was a…