Austin Democrat Sarah Eckhardt announces run for Texas Comptroller

Democratic state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt announced Monday that she’s running for Texas comptroller.

In October, the Austin-area politician said she was running for the newly drawn 10th Congressional District after Republican Rep. Michael McCaul announced he was not going to seek reelection. But Eckhardt has since changed her plans.

“We need a Comptroller who will work to ensure every dollar is used in the best interest of everyday Texans, and who is not afraid to expose state leaders when they refuse to play by the rules and deliver affordability,” she said in a statement.

Eckhardt said that as comptroller, she will stand up for public school funding and fight fraud, waste and abuse in government spending.

In Texas, the comptroller is the state's chief tax collector, accountant and treasurer. Their office manages the state's funds and contracts on behalf of more than 200 state agencies.

Eckhardt is currently serving her second term in the state legislature representing District 14, which includes Austin and surrounding areas. She also served five years as Travis County judge and Travis County commissioner.