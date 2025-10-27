Austin Democrat Sarah Eckhardt announces she will run for Michael McCaul's seat in Congress

Democratic state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt announced she is running to represent Texas' recently re-drawn 10th congressional district. Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, who has represented the district in Washington since 2005, announced last month that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

Eckhardt, who made her announcement Monday, has spent the last five years representing Travis County as a state senator. Before that, she served as Travis County Judge and Travis County Commissioner.

This is a developing story.