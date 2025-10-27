© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Austin Democrat Sarah Eckhardt announces she will run for Michael McCaul's seat in Congress

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:01 AM CDT
A woman talks at a podium surrounded by people holding campaign signs.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Texas State Senator Sarah Eckhardt announces her candidacy for U.S. Congressional District 10 during a press conference at Mansfield Dam Park.

Democratic state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt announced she is running to represent Texas' recently re-drawn 10th congressional district. Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, who has represented the district in Washington since 2005, announced last month that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

Eckhardt, who made her announcement Monday, has spent the last five years representing Travis County as a state senator. Before that, she served as Travis County Judge and Travis County Commissioner.

This is a developing story.
Tags
Politics KUTU.S. Congress
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
See stories by Kailey Hunt
Related Content