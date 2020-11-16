-
Lee esta historia en español. Republicans in Travis County will try to win one of the most powerful positions in local government this fall: county judge.…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Local attorney and activist Andy Brown will be the Democratic nominee for Travis County judge in the November election.…
-
Lee esta historia en español. State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, has dropped out of the runoff with former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt for the…
-
Former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt was leading the way Tuesday night in the special election to replace former state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin,…
-
Austin area officials extended their stay-at-home guidelines Friday morning as businesses reopen under new state rules.Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County…
-
The City of Austin and Travis County are partnering to form a task force focused on reopening the local economy. The Opening Central Texas for Business…
-
Austin-Travis County will probably see a spike in COVID-19 cases two weeks after the Easter weekend, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said during a news…
-
Austin Closes Bars, Prohibits Dining In At Restaurants And Limits Gatherings In Response To COVID-19Restaurants are limited to drive-thru, pick-up and delivery service; bars must close; and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Austin…
-
The city is sharing additional details on the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Central Texas, Friday morning. Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County…
-
Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt resigned from her position Tuesday ahead of a run for the open seat in the Democrat-leaning Texas Senate District…