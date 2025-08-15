TEA releases last two years of A-F school ratings. Here's how to find your campus.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is releasing long-delayed A-F ratings for more than 9,000 campuses and 1,200 school districts statewide.

Parents can see how their child's school performed under the state's accountability system for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years at TXschools.gov. The TEA says the ratings measure student achievement, academic growth and readiness for college or careers.

The site includes a map that lets users search for schools near an address and compare data points among different campuses.

School accountability ratings often have ripple effects far beyond the classroom. Higher grades can boost nearby rents and property values as families seek housing closer to a top-rated school. Lower ratings can have the opposite effect.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said the campus report cards should be viewed as a snapshot of a school's ability to help students succeed, not as a judgement of any single child's ability.

"Even at F campuses, there are some kids who actually end up with a great education," he said. "It's just, the overwhelming majority of students at that campus do not. ... Even at an A campus, your individual child may not get the kinds of support that they need."

Nathan Bernier / KUT News Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says the A-F ratings provide families with crucial information about their local schools.

The accountability ratings for both school years had been kept secret by court order after a coalition of school districts sued the TEA, arguing the agency's new rating system unfairly moved the goal post on factors like college and career readiness. Last month, a state appeals court ruled the ratings can be released.

In the new accountability ratings, the Austin Independent School District (AISD) says it saw the number of campuses rated A increase from 16 in 2024 to 22 in 2025. AISD's F-rated campuses fell from 29 in 2024 to 23 in 2025.

"Austin ISD has an extremely high number of chronically underperforming campuses," Morath said. "That is a very significant problem, and that is a problem that doesn't just happen on its own."

But AISD said it's proud to see more A-rated schools and fewer Fs. The district says 69 of its 116 campuses showed overall growth and 35 campuses boosted their letter grade. That included 11 schools moving up from an F or D to a C.

"These improvements reflect the dedication of our students, the tireless commitment of our teachers and staff and the steady focus we have placed on systemwide improvement," AISD spokesperson Cristina Nguyen said in a statement. "Now we need to accelerate that movement to ensure every student realizes their highest potential."