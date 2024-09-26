Delayed CapMetro Rapid routes to launch next year with slower service and diesel buses

Capital Metro's newest high-frequency bus routes have been delayed, and now the transit agency says the Expo Center and Pleasant Valley routes will launch next year with reduced frequency and diesel-powered buses instead of the promised electric ones.

The delays are pushing back the timeline for other planned CapMetro Rapid (formerly MetroRapid) routes, including those serving Oak Hill, Tanglewood Shopping Center and Austin Community College's (ACC) Highland Campus.

The first two of the new Rapid routes — both serving areas east of I-35 — were originally set to launch last summer with buses arriving every 10 minutes. But now they won't begin running till spring 2025.

Buses will show up every 20 minutes on weekdays and 30 minutes on weekends, at least at first, leaving bus riders waiting twice as long as planned.

Some bus stops on the Rapid routes likely won't be ready by launch, forcing riders to wait at temporary stops that might lack benches or shelters.

Capital Metro Rapid 837 Expo Center and Rapid 800 Pleasant Valley are set to launch next spring, serving a range of popular destinations in areas that don't have high-frequency transit. But buses will initially show up every 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes on weekends, meaning commuters will have to wait twice as long as originally planned. The promised 10-minute frequency isn't expected until 2026.

The $48.5 million Expo Center line — Rapid 837 — will carry commuters from the Travis County Expo Center to Republic Square, a downtown park and growing transit hub. The 12-mile route has 24 planned stops including destinations like the Delco Center, UT Austin, St. David's Medical Center, Dell Children's Hospital and the Red Line commuter train's downtown station.

The $52.7 million Pleasant Valley line — Rapid 800 — will span 15 miles with 22 stations between Goodnight Ranch in southeast Austin and northeast Austin's Mueller Neighborhood. Key stops along the way include Dove Springs Recreation Center, Roy G. Guerrero Park, Austin Community College (ACC) Eastview and Dell Children's Medical Center.

Both Rapid lines are part of Project Connect, the package of transit improvements funded with higher city property taxes approved by Austin voters in 2020. The Federal Transit Administration agreed to cover about two-thirds of the Rapid lines' construction costs. The annual operating costs of each line is estimated around $10 million.

The setback is the latest fallout from Capital Metro's now-stalled shift to an all-electric fleet. The transit agency admitted this summer that the ambitious goal, announced in 2018, was based on overly optimistic predictions about how quickly electric bus technology would evolve.

"The real lynchpin for our ability to get to the frequency right now is the charging infrastructure at the park and rides," Capital Metro CEO Dottie Watkins said at a recent public hearing on the changes, during which no members of the public signed up to speak.

"Because a battery electric bus can't stay out all day — it can only stay out about half a day — we can't use the battery electric buses we bought exclusively to run these lines because we don't have the charging infrastructure," Watkins said.

Capital Metro said ultimately it plans to deliver the 10-minute frequency with exclusively electric buses on the Rapid routes.

But until enough buses and chargers are ready, possibly sometime in 2026, commuters on the Pleasant Valley and Expo Center Lines will board exhaust-spewing diesel-powered vehicles that show up less often.

How important is 10-minute frequency to commuters who would rely on the new Rapid routes?

"Ooo! Real important," said Darcy Frazier, a regular bus rider waiting at Decker and Loyola Lanes for the 337, a route whose 15 minute frequency would exceed that of Expo Center Rapid route when it rolls out. "Something we going to need."

CapMetro's existing zero-emission buses will be sprinkled across the service map on other routes where they can get away with operating only eight hours a day.

Nathan Bernier / KUT News Until chargers are available on the new Expo Center and Pleasant Valley Rapid lines, Capital Metro's 23 battery-electric buses will be used on routes where they can run eight-hours or less. Another 87 e-buses are supposed to be delivered to CapMetro by the end of the year.

CapMetro started 2024 with just 23 battery-electric buses. The agency expects to receive 87 more this year from Canada's New Flyer and Phoenix Motor, the California company that bought bus builder Proterra — CapMetro's original supplier — which went bankrupt last year.

In a sign of the turbulence within the electric bus industry, the Capital Metro board voted Monday to allocate up to $46 million worth of spending on bus chargers to a new company. Phoenix Motor, which has the chargers contract, still can't build them. So CapMetro will buy charging equipement from Camber Operating Company, the new name of Proterra's energy business. CapMetro has purchased about $5 million of chargers so far.

But even with charging, CapMetro's battery-electric buses have been persistently unreliable.

Nathan Bernier / KUT News An overhead view of buses, both electric and diesel, parked at CapMetro's North Ops facility on McNeil drive north of U.S. 183. Capital Metro has 23 battery-electric buses in the fleet with 87 more already on order and expected to arrive by the end of the year.

About half of CapMetro's e-buses are unavailable for service at any given time, according to information obtained through the Texas Public Information Act. The buses experience mechanical failures more than twice as frequently as the fleet as a whole.

The transit agency's leaders say they would rather offer less frequent diesel-powered service along the new Rapid routes than no service at all.

"We wanted to be able to deliver something to the community sooner rather than wait," CapMetro planning director Roberto Gonzalez said. "If we were to stretch further, we don't have the pieces in place to be able to do that at this point."

Those pieces are slowly being put in place.

Nathan Bernier / KUT News The park and ride at the Travis County Expo Center — shown here on Sept. 25 — is still under construction. Chargers will be installed to top off bus batteries between routes, necessary infrastructure for the Expo Center Rapid route to be operated exclusively with electric buses as originally planned.

Charging infrastructure still needs to be installed at Capital Metro garages at headquarters on East Fifth Street and at the agency's North Operations Center on McNeil Road, Gonzalez said.

Two park-and-ride facilities need to be finished at the end of each line where chargers would top off bus batteries between routes.

A $20.8 million Expo Center Park and Ride is already under construction with 140 parking spaces planned.

HNTB / Capital Metro A 90% design for the $20.7 million Expo Center Park and Ride, still under construction, will have 140 parking spaces and eight bus bays with electric bus charging. A new traffic signal at Decker Lane and Colony Loop will make it easier for people to cross the busy five-lane road.

Goodnight Ranch is running farther behind. The CapMetro board in April approved the $2 million purchase of a 1.79-acre tract of land at 2401 East Slaughter Lane. Five months later, CapMetro says it's still working out the "terms and conditions" of acquiring the land. The Goodnight Ranch Park and Ride will have 64 parking spaces.

Capital Metro The Goodnight Ranch Park and Ride will have 64 parking spaces, bike and scooter parking and four charging bays for electric buses. CapMetro is still negotiating the land acquisition with Goodnight Ranch, even though the transit agency's board approved the $2 million purchase in April.

But it's not just technology stopping the wheels on the bus from going round. Workers are also in short supply.

CapMetro still doesn't have enough drivers or mechanics, despite increasing drivers' starting wage to $23/hour and mechanics' to $32/hour. Each position offers a signing bonus of up to $5,000.

The chronic understaffing contributes to service challenges where even existing "high-frequency" routes don't always meet the 10-15 minute frequency standard. According to CapMetro's own dashboard, almost one in four Rapid buses arrives at least five minutes late.

But even with that 77% reliability, the new Rapid routes would still bring faster transit to areas east of I-35, neighborhoods with largely Latino and Black populations that have faced generations of underinvestment by local government.

Under the timeline presented to voters in 2020, not only were the Expo and Pleasant Valley Rapid lines scheduled to be running by now, but two other Rapid routes were also supposed to be coming online under Project Connect.

The Burnet/Menchaca line — an extension of the existing 803 Rapid route — would stretch in two directions from the Westgate Transit Center. One branch would travel down Menchaca Road to the Tanglewood Shopping Center at Slaughter Lane, while the other would reach into Oak Hill.

Capital Metro CapMetro's planned extension of the 803 Rapid route would reach in two directions from Westgate Transit Center. The new express bus lines, part of Project Connect, are on hold while CapMetro conducts a year-long planning process called Transit Plan 2035 that will determine a timeline for future projects.

The Gold Line, named for the hope that it could eventually be converted to a light-rail route, is planned to run from the bustling ACC Highland campus to Republic Square downtown.

Capital Metro The Gold Line, one of four Rapid routes funded by Project Connect, is also on hold pending CapMetro's Transit Plan 2035 planning process. The transit agency says the Gold Line is one of many project whose timelines are being evaluated to understand their effects on the rest of the transit network.

While Capital Metro insists it hasn't abandoned plans for the Gold Line or the 803 extension, the timing of both projects is now uncertain. They're being evaluated under CapMetro's long-term Transit Plan 2035, which isn't scheduled to be adopted until the fall of 2025.

"We remain committed to delivering these projects as promised to voters in November 2020," CapMetro spokesperson Blythe Nebeker said in an e-mail. "Once Transit Plan 2035's analysis is complete, an update to the remaining Rapid lines will be provided to reflect the projects and how they fit into the overall network."

Even more Rapid routes are in the Project Connect pipeline, though they remain unfunded.

Proposed routes include the MLK Rapid line from West Austin to Northeast Austin, the 7th/Lake Austin Rapid route from West Austin to East Austin, the Cameron/Dessau line from ACC Highland to the Tech Ridge Park and Ride, and the Parmer Rapid line from Lakeline Station to Wildhorse Ranch.

CapMetro will consider where these routes fit within the long-term timeline as part of Transit Plan 2035.

For now, residents in East Austin waiting for the bus will have to wait a little longer.

"Long as it happens, I'm willing to wait," Frazier, the regular CapMetro customer, said at the bus stop. "If I live to see it, I'll be here."

This story has been corrected to clarify that Monday's CapMetro board vote related to $46 million for chargers wasn't new spending. The board was voting to reassign existing spending to Camber Operating Company.