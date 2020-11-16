-
Group Looking To Overturn Austin's Homelessness Rules Sues, Alleging City Threw Out Valid Petition SignaturesThe city clerk said in August that Save Austin Now's petition didn't meet the 20,000-signature threshold to force a referendum. The group's co-founder called the city "arrogant."
Austin Music Venues Won't Get COVID Relief Money Until Next Year. They Say They're Running Out Of Time.As other cities have moved to subsidize ailing music venues during the pandemic, the businesses that give Austin its moniker of "Live Music Capital of the World" are wondering when they'll see relief.
The City of Austin has agreed to pay a New York City-based consultant up to $1.3 million to investigate racism and bigotry in the Austin Police…
Lee esta historia en español. Four Austin City Council members sent a letter Thursday to the head of police asking him to explain how he plans to keep…
A new political action committee wants to change the powers and structure of the Austin City Council — and the way local elections are held.“I think there…
Lee esta historia en español. KUT and the Austin Monitor held a series of forums over the past few weeks with candidates running for Austin City Council.…
KUT has been teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual Austin City Council candidate forums. The final forum was tonight with candidates…
Lee esta historia en español. Austin City Council members Thursday reversed a decades-long ban against the public consumption of alcohol in several parts…