Corrie MacLaggan named executive editor of KUT News and The Texas Newsroom

AUSTIN, Texas — July 29, 2025 — Corrie MacLaggan has been named executive editor for KUT News and The Texas Newsroom, effective Sept. 1. In this role, she will lead journalism strategy across both newsrooms, working closely with editors to strengthen editorial innovation, drive collaboration and expand the audience across platforms.

MacLaggan will continue to oversee editorial operations for The Texas Newsroom, with a new emphasis on KUT News and Texas Standard. She will focus on aligning coverage across radio, digital and on-demand platforms to better serve a growing and diverse audience.

“In my time working with her, Corrie has shown herself to be a thoughtful and empathetic leader with strong journalism skills and an innovative mindset,” said Debbie Hiott, executive director and general manager of KUT Public Media. “I look forward to seeing how she leads the newsroom to the next level.”

An Austin native, MacLaggan brings deep experience in Texas journalism. She joined The Texas Newsroom in 2021 as statewide managing editor. Previously, she served in several leadership roles at The Texas Tribune, including managing editor and news editor. She also worked as a national correspondent for Reuters and as a reporter at the Austin American-Statesman.

“I’m honored to step into this new role and continue collaborating with the talented journalists at KUT News, especially at such an important moment for my hometown and our whole state,” MacLaggan said. “As a longtime KUT listener, I'm proud to lead this newsroom. No one tells the stories of Austin better than KUT.”

About KUT News, Reliably Austin

KUT News delivers reliable, fact-based journalism by and about the people of Austin — for Austin. A founding member of NPR, KUT has earned hundreds of state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. Its work is powered by a community of sustaining members and local businesses committed to keeping Central Texas informed and engaged. KUT’s reporting is available across platforms — including radio, online, mobile app, podcasts and social media — to meet audiences wherever they are.

About Texas Standard

Texas Standard sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. The hour-long daily news magazine, produced at KUT News in Austin, airs on 30 public radio stations across Texas and is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

About The Texas Newsroom

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.

