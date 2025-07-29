© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

‘Mama Said’ with Kristen Gentry

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:19 AM CDT
Kristen Gentry is the author of ‘Mama Said,' a personal book that deals with the trauma of drugs and depression within the family.
Kristen Gentry is the author of ‘Mama Said,' a personal book that deals with the trauma of drugs and depression within the family.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kristen Gentry, author of ‘Mama Said.’

Growing up in a Suburb outside of Louisville, KY, Gentry witness first-hand the joy, humor, and love that coexist with the trauma of drug abuse within communities. Reflexing on African American life in all its complexity – ‘Mama Said,’ follows three daughters along with their cousins, as they come of age struggling against their mothers’ drug addictions.

Gentry talks about growing up outside of Louisville, Ky, attending Indiana University, teaching writing, the time it took to write ‘Mama Said,’ how the book hits close to home and dealing with the trauma of drugs and depression within the family.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black AmericaJohn Hanson
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content