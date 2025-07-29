‘Mama Said’ with Kristen Gentry

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kristen Gentry, author of ‘Mama Said.’

Growing up in a Suburb outside of Louisville, KY, Gentry witness first-hand the joy, humor, and love that coexist with the trauma of drug abuse within communities. Reflexing on African American life in all its complexity – ‘Mama Said,’ follows three daughters along with their cousins, as they come of age struggling against their mothers’ drug addictions.

Gentry talks about growing up outside of Louisville, Ky, attending Indiana University, teaching writing, the time it took to write ‘Mama Said,’ how the book hits close to home and dealing with the trauma of drugs and depression within the family.

