© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Black America: Kristen Gentry on her new novel Mama Said

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 9, 2024 at 9:05 AM CST
Kristen Gentry sits on a red couch, facing the camera with a serious expression. She is in a dark green jacket and pink undershirt.
Kristen Gentry
Kristen Gentry was the former Director of Creative Writing at SUNY Geneseo.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with author Kristen Gentry, about her new novel Mama Said.

Growing up in a suburb outside of Louisville, Kentucky, Gentry witnessed the joy, humor and love that coexist with the trauma of drug abuse within communities. Reflecting on African American life in all its complexity, Mama Said follows three daughters along with their cousins, as they come of age and struggle against their mothers’ drug addictions.

Gentry talks about growing up outside of Louisville, how Mama Said hits close to home and dealing with the trauma of drugs and depression within families.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content