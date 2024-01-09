In Black America: Kristen Gentry on her new novel Mama Said

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with author Kristen Gentry, about her new novel Mama Said.

Growing up in a suburb outside of Louisville, Kentucky, Gentry witnessed the joy, humor and love that coexist with the trauma of drug abuse within communities. Reflecting on African American life in all its complexity, Mama Said follows three daughters along with their cousins, as they come of age and struggle against their mothers’ drug addictions.

Gentry talks about growing up outside of Louisville, how Mama Said hits close to home and dealing with the trauma of drugs and depression within families.