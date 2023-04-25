© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

'Link + Hud' with Co-Authors Jerome and Jarrett Pumphrey

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg_logo.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jerome and Jarrett Pumphrey, illustrators and co-authors of Link + Hud: Heroes By A Hair.

Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey.jpeg
Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey

Jerome, along with his brother Jarrett, have been "making stuff" together since they were kids. Growing up in Missouri City, TX in a family with four brothers, they found connection in storytelling from a young age. When they were kids, their father would tell them stories – really good stories.

They talk about their childhood growing up in Texas, becoming illustrators and authors, their humor and graphic novel-style illustrations, their active imaginations, and their picture book sensibilities.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
