'Link + Hud' with Co-Authors Jerome and Jarrett Pumphrey

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jerome and Jarrett Pumphrey, illustrators and co-authors of Link + Hud: Heroes By A Hair.

Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey

Jerome, along with his brother Jarrett, have been "making stuff" together since they were kids. Growing up in Missouri City, TX in a family with four brothers, they found connection in storytelling from a young age. When they were kids, their father would tell them stories – really good stories.

They talk about their childhood growing up in Texas, becoming illustrators and authors, their humor and graphic novel-style illustrations, their active imaginations, and their picture book sensibilities.

