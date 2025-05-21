© 2025 KUT Public Media

Austin's airport sees flight delays Wednesday due to air traffic controller shortages

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published May 21, 2025 at 2:19 PM CDT
Updated May 21, 2025 at 6:37 PM CDT
A Delta Airlines airplane taxis outside of the outdoor terrace at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
A Delta Airlines airplane taxis outside of the outdoor terrace at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Flights arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are delayed an average of 61 minutes because of a staffing shortage in the control tower.

The Federal Aviation Administration's ground delay advisory said the delay will last until 9:59 p.m. There were more than 200 delays at the airport as of Wednesday afternoon, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The max delay was 7 hours and 45 minutes.

Tower shifts are supposed to have 14 controllers, but as few as eight were scheduled.

The airport paused incoming flights from Houston and Dallas in March, also due to staffing issues. These delays have become more common as ABIA has struggled with chronic air traffic controller shortages.

This is a developing story.
